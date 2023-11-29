21st Judicial District seeking nominees for Clay County district magistrate judge

The 21st Judicial District is seeking nominees for a Clay County district magistrate judge.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 21st Judicial District is seeking nominees for a Clay County district magistrate judge.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials said the 21st Judicial District (Clay and Riley Counties) Nominating Commission is seeking nominations to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Clay County created by the Oct. 15 death of District Magistrate Judge William “Bill” Malcolm.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials indicated Justice Stegall, the Supreme Court Departmental justice responsible for the 21st Judicial District, said nominees can apply or be nominated but it must be on a nomination form and include the nominee’s signature.

Kansas Judicial Branch shared eligibility requirements.

Officials indicated Kansas law requires that a district magistrate judge be:

  • a resident of Clay County at the time of taking office and while holding office;
  • a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and
  • either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials said nominations must be accompanied by a nomination form available from the clerk of the district court in Clay County or Riley County or the clerk of the appellate courts in the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka. It is also available online.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials indicated nominations are due by noon Wednesday, Dec. 27. They can be submitted on paper or by electronic mail.

Nominations by electronic mail go to jdnc.nominationform@kscourts.org.

Paper nominations submitted require one original and nine copies delivered to:

Justice Caleb Stegall

Kansas Judicial Center

301 SW 10th Ave.

Topeka, KS 66612

Kansas Judicial Branch officials indicated the nominating commission will begin to interview nominees at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. Interviews are open to the public and will take place at:

Clay County Courthouse

712 Fifth St.

Clay Center

Kansas Judicial Branch officials said The commission selects who is appointed to fill the district magistrate judge vacancy.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials indicated After serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials said the 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Kyle Bauer and Steven McMahan of Clay Center; William Bahr, Johanna Lyle, Jeremiah Platt, Derrick Roberson, and Kitra Schartz of Manhattan; and Steven Hargrave of Randolph.

