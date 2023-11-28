Washburn University to host show with music, song and dance from Spain

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University is hosting a show with music, song and dance from the south of Spain.

Washburn University officials said 45 Grados Flamenco will present “Orígenes” at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Neese-Gray Theatre. “Orígenes” is a show alive with flamenco - the music, song and dance born in the south of Spain that has been shaped by all the cultures that have called that area home. This show is free and the public is welcome.

According to Washburn University officials, the day before the public performance, students, faculty and staff are invited to a special flamenco demonstration and master class led by 45 Grados Flamenco, professional flamenco artists and flamenco dancer and choreographer, Melinda Hedgecorth.

Flamenco Master Class

When: 1 – 2 p.m., Dec. 1

Where: Neese-Gray Theatre in the Garvey Fine Arts Center on the Washburn University campus

“Orígenes” Show (Public is Invited)

When: 7 – 9 p.m., Dec. 2

Where: Neese-Gray Theatre in the Garvey Fine Arts Center on the Washburn University campus

Washburn University officials said this event is sponsored by the Washburn University Office of International Programs, Washburn University Department of Music and Theatre, Washburn University College of Arts and Sciences, the Washburn University Office of Student Involvement and Development and the InterUrban Arthouse Arts Smart Grant. This performance is supported in part by the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, which receives support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

