Washburn University to host show with music, song and dance from Spain

Washburn University is hosting a show with music, song and dance from the south of Spain.
Washburn University is hosting a show with music, song and dance from the south of Spain.(wibw)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University is hosting a show with music, song and dance from the south of Spain.

Washburn University officials said 45 Grados Flamenco will present “Orígenes” at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Neese-Gray Theatre. “Orígenes” is a show alive with flamenco - the music, song and dance born in the south of Spain that has been shaped by all the cultures that have called that area home. This show is free and the public is welcome.

According to Washburn University officials, the day before the public performance, students, faculty and staff are invited to a special flamenco demonstration and master class led by 45 Grados Flamenco, professional flamenco artists and flamenco dancer and choreographer, Melinda Hedgecorth.

Flamenco Master Class

  • When: 1 – 2 p.m., Dec. 1
  • Where: Neese-Gray Theatre in the Garvey Fine Arts Center on the Washburn University campus

“Orígenes” Show (Public is Invited)

  • When: 7 – 9 p.m., Dec. 2
  • Where: Neese-Gray Theatre in the Garvey Fine Arts Center on the Washburn University campus

Washburn University officials said this event is sponsored by the Washburn University Office of International Programs, Washburn University Department of Music and Theatre, Washburn University College of Arts and Sciences, the Washburn University Office of Student Involvement and Development and the InterUrban Arthouse Arts Smart Grant. This performance is supported in part by the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, which receives support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game wardens search for the poacher behind a headless deer found in Clay Co. on Nov. 25, 2023.
Headless buck found over Thanksgiving weekend spurs hunt for poacher
FILE
Details released into Ardent ransomware attack that may have effect on Topeka patients
As the water level at Perry Lake continues to fall to critical levels, water usage within the...
As Perry Lake levels become critical, Valley Falls water usage now restricted
Darionce Charles-Lott
Kansas inmate serving sentence for 2011 incident pronounced deceased
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard passes during the first half of an NCAA college football...
K-State QB Will Howard enters transfer portal

Latest News

Lt. Gov. David Toland, Glenda Washington, Jaden Patterson
Miracle on Kansas Ave. names Lt. Gov. as parade grand marshal
The Kansas Department of Revenue will go back to the drawing board and look at other designs...
Officials re-think license plates, will pause production and allow Kansans to vote
Emergency crews responded to a motorcycle-car collision early Tuesday at S.W. 42nd and Topeka...
One taken to hospital after car-motorcycle crash early Tuesday in south Topeka
Crews responded to a structure fire early Tuesday in the 2000 block of N.W. Logan Street in...
One taken to hospital following house fire early Tuesday in North Topeka
Slightly warmer, still cool