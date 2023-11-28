United Way of Kaw Valley asks for community support on Giving Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Way of Kaw Valley is asking for community support as over 200 families and individuals in need remain unadopted ahead of the holiday season.

The nonprofit’s Christmas Bureau is a years-long tradition aimed at making the holidays a little brighter for those in need of extra assistance during the holidays.

“The Christmas Bureau is a really incredible program for Shawnee County where we have individuals who are low income or might be needing a little bit of extra assistance this holiday season and so they come through Christmas Bureau to sign up to be adopted,” explains Jessica Lehnherr, CEO of the United Way of Kaw Valley.

“We have families in our community who do want to give back and do want to be matched with the family in order to adopt them for Christmas,” she says. “And so they shop and get them some kind of like, usually essentials, a few wish list items, and then food and they deliver them to the families right before Christmas.”

Oftentimes the families looking to be adopted are seeking help to meet their basic needs.

“Cleaning supplies, bedding, really just kind of you know, small items, but they really mean a lot to to families,” says Lehnherr.

Angel Romero, vice president of resource development with UWKV, says adopter families create holiday magic both for those they help and for themselves.

“The really cool thing about Christmas Bureau is the folks who adopt the family get the chance to interact directly with the families that are being adopted,” he says. “And so they get to have that moment of kind of holiday magic when they get to meet their family and give them their presents and food items they provide and that sort of thing.”

“It’s one of those ways that people can see a really quick and immediate kind of feedback and see a real immediate need kind of get resolved in their community,” says Romero.

The UWKV reports there are still 264 families who need to be adopted this holiday season. More information about how to get involved can be found on the United Way of Kaw Valley website.

