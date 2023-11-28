Two arrested after deputies investigate suspicious vehicle in Shawnee County

Steven K. Schuster, 31, of Topeka, and Jasmine L. Brown, 40, of Topeka, were arrested after...
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people have been arrested after deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle in Shawnee County.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 28, a deputy made contact with the occupants of a blue 2005 Chevrolet Impala found parked after park hours at the boat ramp in the 4400 block of NE Seward Ave. During the investigation, a K9 Unit was used and illegal narcotics were found.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said Steven K. Schuster, 31, of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Violation of park rules

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office indicated Jasmine L. Brown, 40, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Violation of park rules

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office noted this incident is still under investigation.

