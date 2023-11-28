Tuesday forecast: Slightly warmer, still cool

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The main concern for the short term will be the slick roads this morning mainly due to black ice or refreezing of yesterday’s snowmelt. There still remains a chance for patchy freezing fog but latest indications are that it won’t be as widespread as what we were thinking yesterday.

Taking Action:

Give yourself extra time this morning and Wednesday morning due to slick roads. Refreezing of any snowmelt will be the main threat but there is also the potential for freezing fog to develop which will also lead to slick spots especially on bridges and overpasses.

As of now the main precipitation type for the next 8 days will be rain with any wintry mix not accumulating to much but will continue to monitor the trends in case that changes. Keep checking back for updates.



Temperatures will continue to be monitored on how warm it gets each day and how much of an impact the snow has on the highs. It did get slightly warmer than the forecast yesterday so was able to increase the forecast highs slightly for today and tomorrow. Any possible clouds including fog would impact temperatures and how warm it’ll get so something to monitor. Regardless it’ll get slightly warmer these next 2 days compared to yesterday.

Normal High: 50/Normal Low: 29 (WIBW)

Today: Patchy fog possible this morning otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s for those with more snow and around 50° in north-central KS. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Low probability of fog again late but if we don’t get any fog this morning it’ll be more unlikely tonight due to winds slightly stronger. Lows in the 20s. Winds SW/W around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds W/SW 5-10 mph. This looks to be the pick day of the week so take advantage of it.

A storm system Thursday into Thursday night will be coming up from the south but uncertainty remains on timing during the day Thursday as well as how far north it will get through Thursday night. The higher probability of precipitation and mainly staying rain will be southeast of the turnpike especially near I-35. The higher probability of precipitation being a wintry mix will be northwest of the turnpike but there is a lower probability of precipitation at all so definitely details that still need to be fine-tuned in the next couple days.

Any leftover precipitation will wind down early Friday morning leading to most of the day dry but clouds still remain which will keep highs cooler behind a cold front. A weak disturbance will push through Friday night leading to a low chance of precipitation (this is instead of Saturday night based on latest models and yesterday’s forecast but something to continue to monitor). Highs are expected to rebound back to near seasonal this weekend into early next week although with model uncertainty on temperatures on Tuesday with one model ushering in a cold front.

