Topeka business donates over 50 carry bags to foster children

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka business pulled some of their leftover stock to help foster kids in Kansas.

Polo Custom Products delivered 54 heavy-duty luggage bags to KVC Health Systems. Polo had provided spare items here and there in the past, but wanted to do something bigger. KVC Adoption Supervisor Tanya Grauberger says they’ve done just that with Tuesday’s delivery.

“It provides them some dignity, just gives them maybe a little sense of normalcy for when they have to move homes,” Grauberger said. “They don’t have to throw their trash bag over their shoulder to transport their things that way.”

Grauberger says donations are always welcome, especially with kids usually in need of basic necessities.

