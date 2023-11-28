Tis the season for....insurance fraud! KS Commissioner says it costs everyone

Fighting fraud is one role of the Kansas Insurance Dept.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Insurance fraud impacts everyone because it can make all of us pay more for coverage to offset the companies’ losses.

Fighting fraud is one role of the Kansas Insurance Dept. Commissioner Vicki Schmidt visited Eye on NE Kansas to share more about the issue.

Schmidt said one type of fraud they see is what she calls “bump and buy.” It’s when a person who does not have insurance gets in a wreck, then quickly purchases coverage and tries to submit a claim. She said a person needs to be covered at the time of the wreck. Buying afterward is fraud.

Schmidt also commented on Medicare open enrollment. People are receiving a lot of solicitations right now, so Schmidt said to be aware of what you may be agreeing to and be wary of offers over the phone.

Anyone with an insurance-related concerns may contact the KS Insurance Dept. Consumer Assistance line at 1-800-432-2484.

