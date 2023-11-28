Sharp Honda hands over Breast Cancer Awareness collections to ACS

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka dealership handed over quite the check to battle cancer.

Sharp Honda raised $6,600 last month, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and handed it over Tuesday to the American Cancer Society. They say it’s a cause close to each of their hearts.

“We’ve always believed in that program,” Sharp Honda GM Steve Matukewicz said. “Everybody has someone they know that’s been a part of that unfortunately so we just do the best we can. There’s not enough money that goes to it. There’s so many good causes we try to support, too, but this is one that is close to our hearts.”

The money was collected from each car bought, sold, and traded to the dealership throughout October.

