Sharp Honda hands over Breast Cancer Awareness collections to ACS

The money was collected from each car bought, sold, and traded to the dealership throughout...
The money was collected from each car bought, sold, and traded to the dealership throughout October.(BRYAN GRABAUSKAS | WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka dealership handed over quite the check to battle cancer.

Sharp Honda raised $6,600 last month, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and handed it over Tuesday to the American Cancer Society. They say it’s a cause close to each of their hearts.

“We’ve always believed in that program,” Sharp Honda GM Steve Matukewicz said. “Everybody has someone they know that’s been a part of that unfortunately so we just do the best we can. There’s not enough money that goes to it. There’s so many good causes we try to support, too, but this is one that is close to our hearts.”

The money was collected from each car bought, sold, and traded to the dealership throughout October.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game wardens search for the poacher behind a headless deer found in Clay Co. on Nov. 25, 2023.
Headless buck found over Thanksgiving weekend spurs hunt for poacher
FILE
Details released into Ardent ransomware attack that may have effect on Topeka patients
As the water level at Perry Lake continues to fall to critical levels, water usage within the...
As Perry Lake levels become critical, Valley Falls water usage now restricted
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Darionce Charles-Lott
Kansas inmate serving sentence for 2011 incident pronounced deceased

Latest News

Kansas State defensive back Ekow Boye-Doe runs a sprint during the NCAA college football...
K-State product Ekow Boye-Doe elevated to Chiefs’ 53-man roster
A few slick spots on roads tomorrow morning
Slick Spots On Roads Again Tomorrow Morning
Polo Custom Products delivered 54 heavy-duty luggage bags to KVC Health Systems.
Topeka business donates over 50 carry bags to foster children
One taken to hospital following house fire early Tuesday in North Topeka
One taken to hospital following house fire early Tuesday in North Topeka