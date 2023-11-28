Riley County Emergency Management advises people of what to do ahead of a winter storm

By Joseph Robben
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With the winter weather season underway Riley County officials want everyone to be prepared when things could get bad.

Officials advise people to make sure that they are planned well in advance for food and a vehicle supply kit. Other things include cleaning your fireplace and chimney as well as avoiding carbon monoxide poisoning. When planning ahead for a winter storm think of what all you may need to stay safe.

”I think with everything they need to be aware so stay aware find those ways of being notified whether it’s looking at the National Weather Service website, subscribing to apps, weather apps like WIBW app, the Everbridge Emergency notification app that we have here in Riley County that offers information to folks but just to be aware of what’s going on,” said Laurie Harrison, assistant director for Riley County Emergency Management.

Harrison also mentioned making sure your vehicle is in good shape to hit the road for the safety of you and others.

