Red Cross of Greater Kansas requests help to ‘pack the ERV’ this Giving Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new vehicle will now enhance Kansas relief workers’ ability to help people affected by disaster, but the workers need help this Giving Tuesday.

The American Red Cross of Greater Kansas now has an ERV, or an Emergency Response Vehicle, in its arsenal. Packed with supplies, blankets, and food, the Red Cross then deploys the ERV to any disasters in need locally or across the country and assists anyone affected by a fire, tornado, hurricane, or any kind of disaster.

WIBW’s First Alert Weather meteorologist Doug Meyers, who is also a member of the Red Cross Board of Directors, said our region once had an ERV until the previous ERV broke down. Around September, members of the Red Cross finally raised enough money to find another ERV.

“It goes out to home fires on a local level, making sure that people are taken care of after a home fire,” said Meyers. “We have blankets in there, some clothes, and some supplies to keep them safe.”

Now, during the holiday season and with “Giving Tuesday” around the corner, the American Red Cross is asking for everyone to help ‘pack the ERV’ and provide financial support to fit the vehicles for relief operations. Giving Tuesday is a non-profit and is described as a global movement to make a community impact through generosity and investment.

”People are needing humanitarian relief now more than ever. Just this year, we have responded to 25 disasters, and those disasters have created over $1 billion worth of damages,” said McKenna Hansen, a disaster program manager with the Red Cross.

To help give back to the American Red Cross of Greater Kansas and provide funds to equip these vehicles, click HERE to see how to help.

