One in custody following vehicle pursuit in SW Topeka

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is in custody following a pursuit that began late Monday, Nov. 27 in Montara.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of SW Montara PKWY/SW Greenview Dr. in Montara on a maroon Toyota Tacoma that was reported stolen out of Topeka. After stopping for a brief moment, the suspect vehicle fled from the stop location, initiating a pursuit. The pursuit ended on South 75 Highway between 69th and 65th after a successful tactical vehicle intervention (TVI) was performed by the pursuing deputy.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office officials indicated the driver, Brandon W. Clements, 29, fled on foot into a tree-covered area and ran into a pond. Clements was not able to get himself out of the pond, resulting in deputies rescuing him from the pond. When Clements was rescued, AMR paramedics were summoned to the scene for treatment due to the cold conditions and cold water Clements was exposed to. Clements was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office noted this incident is still under investigation.

