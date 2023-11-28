Officials re-think license plates, will pause production and allow Kansans to vote

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Revenue will go back to the drawing board and look at other designs for the recently announced Kansas license plates.

KDOR will pause the production of the new plates while officials begin a process to obtain public input before they select a new design.

“I promised to be a bipartisan governor, and I think we can all admit – I succeeded at bringing Kansans across the political aisle together in disliking this new license plate,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “I’ve heard you loud and clear. Elected officials should be responsive to their constituents, which is why we are adjusting the process so Kansans can provide direct input on our state’s next license plate.”

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s office says Kansans will have a chance to vote for their favorite design among several that follow guidelines from law enforcement entities and the best practices established by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators. The Governor’s office will share more details soon about the license plate options, the voting process, and how this announcement will impact the current transition from embossed to print-on-demand plates.

The Governor’s Office notes some of the challenges officials face designing the plates. The main challenge of the plates is to make them clear and easy to read.

The guidelines are:

License plate numbers will be seven (7) digits.

Any phrase, motto, or slogan must be placed at the bottom of the license plate.

Any graphic must be placed on the right or left side of the license plate number.

Graphics must not resemble letters, numbers, or special characters in a way that would interfere with the ability to read the license plate number.

Background design must not interfere with the ability to read the license plate number.

The license plate must have a light background behind the license plate number, and the license plate number must be black.

