Mysterious illness in dogs now reported in at least 14 states

The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough and seems to spread easily in high volume...
The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough and seems to spread easily in high volume areas like boarding and doggie day care facilities and dog parks.(Monkey Business Images via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A mysterious respiratory illness in dogs has now been reported in more than a dozen states.

Researchers are struggling to understand what is happening.

Scientists in New Hampshire haven’t been able to identify any virus, bacteria, or fungus responsible.

Researchers in Colorado believe it starts with a virus that develops into secondary bacterial pneumonia.

So far, the illness has popped up in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough, spreading easily in high-volume areas like boarding and doggie day care facilities and dog parks.

So far, veterinarians haven’t found any medication or therapy for the illness.

Many dogs get over it in a couple of weeks, but it’s been fatal in some.

Due to a lack of a centralized reporting system for dogs, it’s not known exactly how many cases there are, how far the disease has spread, or what the fatality rate is.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game wardens search for the poacher behind a headless deer found in Clay Co. on Nov. 25, 2023.
Headless buck found over Thanksgiving weekend spurs hunt for poacher
FILE
Details released into Ardent ransomware attack that may have effect on Topeka patients
As the water level at Perry Lake continues to fall to critical levels, water usage within the...
As Perry Lake levels become critical, Valley Falls water usage now restricted
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Darionce Charles-Lott
Kansas inmate serving sentence for 2011 incident pronounced deceased

Latest News

Biden heads to Colorado to talk clean energy
Biden heads to Colorado to talk clean energy
Kansas State defensive back Ekow Boye-Doe runs a sprint during the NCAA college football...
K-State product Ekow Boye-Doe elevated to Chiefs’ 53-man roster
A few slick spots on roads tomorrow morning
Slick Spots On Roads Again Tomorrow Morning
A dad and Hamas attack survivor learns his child thought to be dead may be alive. (SOURCE: CNN)
Israeli father whose daughter was kidnapped learns she is still alive
The money was collected from each car bought, sold, and traded to the dealership throughout...
Sharp Honda hands over Breast Cancer Awareness collections to ACS