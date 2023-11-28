More than $12 million to be awarded to 16 KDOT construction projects in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $12 million will be awarded to 16 transportation construction projects across Kansas.

Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Calvin Reed announced on Tuesday, Nov. 28 that more than $12 million state dollars will be awarded to the 16 transportation construction projects across the state through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Cost Share Program for fall 2023. This investment will leverage $7.2 million in community matching dollars for a total investment of over $19 million.

“No one can better pinpoint a community’s transportation needs than the people who actually live and work there,” Governor Kelly said. “That’s why we’ve partnered with local communities to invest a total of $19 million in projects that will improve safety, support job retention, relieve congestion, and make it easier to travel across the state.”

Officials with the Office of the Kansas Governor said the Cost Share Program was created as part of the Kelly administration’s Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program, or IKE.

Officials said joining Governor Kelly and Secretary Reed for the announcement were representatives from Atchison and Pottawatomie counties and the City of Baldwin City, all among the funding recipients in this round of Cost Share awards. Each spoke of the program’s benefits to their respective communities.

According to officials with the Office of the Kansas Governor, enhancements supported in this ninth round of Cost Share included county road improvements, bridge repairs and safety improvements for roadways and walkways. With financial assistance from KDOT’s Kansas Active Transportation Enhancement (KATE), Cost Share was able to fund extra bike/ped projects and extend the reach of the program.

“It was very much evident during KDOT’s recent Local Consult listening tour how much the Cost Share program is appreciated across the state,” said Secretary Reed. “Kansans acknowledge how much Cost Share has resulted in much-needed and impactful community-based improvement projects.”

According to Secretary Reed, the Cost Share program has invested nearly $140 million in state funding toward 165 projects since the program was founded in the fall of 2019. An additional $100 million in matching local funds has been contributed.

The Fall 2023 Cost Share recipients are as follows:

City of Abilene – 14th Street and North Van Buren Street intersection

City of Baldwin City – U.S. 56– Pedestrian Crossing Safety improvements

City of Deerfield – Main Street reconstruction project

City of Halstead – North Street reconstruction and sidewalk improvements

City of Harper – Ash and Walnut streets restoration

City of Haysville – South Broadway pedestrian pathway project

City of Hillsboro – Adams Street improvements

City of Jennings – Chip seal city streets

City of Parsons – Main Street sidewalk replacement

City of Salina – West Magnolia Road – Phase 1

City of Syracuse – New Syracuse Street signs

Atchison County – Ottawa Road (RS 21) roadway rehabilitation and safety improvements

Brown County – 270th Street rehabilitation

Clark and Comanche Counties – Clark and Comanche Counties pavement improvement project

Pottawatomie County – Louisville Road bridge over Rock Creek

Russell County – Hell Creek Bridge (FAS 420) – Overlay and repairs

Officials with the Office of the Kansas Governor said a map of this round of Cost Share projects can be found HERE.

More information about the KDOT’s Cost Share Program is on the KDOT’s website.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.