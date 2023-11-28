Miracle on Kansas Ave. names Lt. Gov. as parade grand marshal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lt. Gov. David Toland will lead the 2023 Miracle on Kansas Ave.

Downtown Topeka, Inc. announced Tuesday that Toland will serve as the parade’s grand marshal. They also selected Glenda Washington as honorary grand marshal and Jaden Patterson as junior marshal.

Toland has served as the state’s Commerce Secretary since January 2019, when Gov. Laura Kelly took office. She appointed him to the additional role of Lieutenant Governor in January 2021, when former Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers was named State Treasurer.

Washington retires Nov. 30 from her role as Chief Equity and Opportunity Officer for the Greater Topeka Partnership. She’s been with GTP for 10 years.

Patterson is a senior at Topeka West High School, where he’s active in soccer, golf, theater and student government. He’s also a Shawnee County Honors Scholar and serves on the Topeka Youth Commission.

The Miracle on Kansas Ave. parade begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. The route starts at 5th and S. Kansas Ave., moving south to 10th St., where it will turn west to Jackson and go back north to 4th street.

Staging for parade participants begins at 3 p.m. at 1st and S. Kansas Ave. People are encouraged to preregister at this link. Registration also is accepted on-site. A $10 donation is encouraged.

WIBW-TV will again provide a live stream of the parade for those unable to attend in person. You can find it at www.wibw.com and on our Facebook page. 13′s Melissa Brunner and David Oliver will emcee from 9th and S. Kansas, where Topeka native and Broadway performer Jeff Kready will perform a couple songs while the parade makes its way to the intersection. Groups also will pause at the intersection for brief performances.

After the parade, people are encouraged to visit Evergy Plaza to see Santa and his reindeer, and enjoy music from local band Chance Encounter.

The MOKA presenting sponsor for 2023 is Giant Communications.

