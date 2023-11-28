Manhattan City Manager announces retirement after more than two decades of service

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan City Manager announced his retirement after more than two decades of service to the community.

City of Manhattan officials said Ron R. Fehr, Manhattan’s eighth City Manager, will retire effective mid-April 2024, marking 24 years as City Manager and more than 42 years with the City of Manhattan.

“If you would have forecasted that I would spend my entire professional career with the City of Manhattan, I would have chuckled and said, ‘Not likely.’ However, Manhattan really grew on me and ultimately my family also,” Fehr said, adding, “The Little Apple is a great place, and it has been an honor to serve this community and the City of Manhattan organization all these years as we look forward to our next chapter.”

Fehr played a pivotal role in shaping the City of Manhattan’s growth and development since his appointment on April 17, 2000.

“Ron Fehr has been an invaluable asset to our community,” said Mayor Mark Hatesohl. “His leadership, vision, and commitment to public service have left an indelible mark on Manhattan.”

City of Manhattan officials said Fehr began his career with the City of Manhattan in January of 1982 in the newly formed Parks and Recreation Department as the Forestry and Parks Supervisor. While in Parks and Recreation, he served as a Park Superintendent and six years as Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation while achieving his master’s degree in public administration (MPA) from Kansas State University in December 1990.

In December 1992, he was promoted to Assistant City Manager.

Throughout his career with the City of Manhattan, Fehr served in various capacities including as Acting Zoo Director, Acting Director of Human Resources and Acting Director of Utilities twice.

Fehr’s dedication and leadership were evident when he assumed the role of Acting City manager in 1995 and again just before his permanent appointment in April 2000.

Fehr’s ability to navigate complex challenges and provide steady guidance has been instrumental in the City of Manhattan’s economic and cultural growth through a multitude of challenges, including numerous flooding events, a pair of destructive tornadoes and the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

In recognition of his contributions, Fehr was honored with the Buford M. Watson Jr. Award for Excellence in Public Management in 2014. The award, which is the highest offered by the Kansas Association of City/County Management, underscored his commitment to excellence and innovation in public service.

His commitment to the community is shown through his involvement in Leadership Kansas and Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program, which he currently services on the Board of Trustees.

“I am grateful for the opportunities I’ve had in serving as City Manager for Manhattan and to be surrounded by exceptional leadership teams, a talented and caring workforce, thoughtful elected officials, and intergovernmental partners, with motivated community and business leaders working together to make Manhattan and the Flint Hills region a better place to live, learn, work, and play,” Fehr said.

City of Manhattan officials indicated upon its reorganization in January 2024, the Manhattan City Commission will be tasked with searching for a new permanent City Manager to build on Fehr’s leadership and continue the City’s trajectory of success.

Beginning Jan. 2, 2024, following the recent November election, new city commissioners Susan Adamchak, Karen McCulloh, and Peter Oppelt, returning Commissioner John Matta and current Mayor Pro Tem Wynn Butler will work with Fehr and City administration to consider the process to select his replacement.

