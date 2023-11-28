Mackenzie Dimarco named Central Region Player of the Year

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dimarco’s illustrious career at Emporia State continues.

Dimarco leads Division II and MIAA with 22 goals in 2023. She leads the MIAA and ranks second in NCAA-II with 48 total points on the season. Dimarco was named the MIAA Offensive Player of the Year and was a unanimous First Team All-MIAA forward.

Her teammate Hannah Woolery and Cair Paravel alum was named a Central Region First Team selection. Woolery has scored five goals and tallied six assists on the season for 16 points and was named First Team All-MIAA. Her career mark of 27 assists ranks first in Emporia State history and tied for fourth in MIAA history.

Emporia State (14-5-4) will head to Ashland, Ohio to take on No. 1 seed Washburn (18-3-1) for a third time this season on Friday in the NCAA Central Region Championship. The match will begin at two p.m.

