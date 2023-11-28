Mackenzie Dimarco named Central Region Player of the Year

Mackenzie Dimarco
Mackenzie Dimarco(ESU ATHLETICS)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dimarco’s illustrious career at Emporia State continues.

Dimarco leads Division II and MIAA with 22 goals in 2023. She leads the MIAA and ranks second in NCAA-II with 48 total points on the season. Dimarco was named the MIAA Offensive Player of the Year and was a unanimous First Team All-MIAA forward.

Her teammate Hannah Woolery and Cair Paravel alum was named a Central Region First Team selection. Woolery has scored five goals and tallied six assists on the season for 16 points and was named First Team All-MIAA. Her career mark of 27 assists ranks first in Emporia State history and tied for fourth in MIAA history.

Emporia State (14-5-4) will head to Ashland, Ohio to take on No. 1 seed Washburn (18-3-1) for a third time this season on Friday in the NCAA Central Region Championship. The match will begin at two p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game wardens search for the poacher behind a headless deer found in Clay Co. on Nov. 25, 2023.
Headless buck found over Thanksgiving weekend spurs hunt for poacher
FILE
Details released into Ardent ransomware attack that may have effect on Topeka patients
As the water level at Perry Lake continues to fall to critical levels, water usage within the...
As Perry Lake levels become critical, Valley Falls water usage now restricted
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Darionce Charles-Lott
Kansas inmate serving sentence for 2011 incident pronounced deceased

Latest News

Kansas, K-State volleyball
Jayhawks, Wildcats honored in Big 12 volleyball awards
Marquette guard Kam Jones (1) fouls Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) during the second...
Kevin McCullar Jr. named National Player of the Week
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard passes during the first half of an NCAA college football...
K-State QB Will Howard enters transfer portal
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) attempts a free throw during an NCAA college basketball...
KU’s Kevin McCullar Jr. named Big 12 Player of the Week