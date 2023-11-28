Kevin McCullar Jr. named National Player of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After nabbing Big 12 Player of the Week, Kevin McCullar Jr. performance in Maui, it earns him another award.

McCullar was named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week. McCullar averaged 20.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Two of those games were against fellow top-10 opponents.

In the Jayhawk’s 83-56 win over Chaminade on Nov. 20th, McCullar totaled 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. That marked his second straight triple-double, the one before coming against then No. 17 Kentucky when he posted 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

No. 5 Kansas will play Eastern Illinois Tuesday night at seven p.m. on ESPN+.

