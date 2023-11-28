Kevin McCullar Jr. named National Player of the Week

Marquette guard Kam Jones (1) fouls Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) during the second...
Marquette guard Kam Jones (1) fouls Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)(Marco Garcia | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After nabbing Big 12 Player of the Week, Kevin McCullar Jr. performance in Maui, it earns him another award.

McCullar was named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week. McCullar averaged 20.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Two of those games were against fellow top-10 opponents.

In the Jayhawk’s 83-56 win over Chaminade on Nov. 20th, McCullar totaled 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. That marked his second straight triple-double, the one before coming against then No. 17 Kentucky when he posted 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

No. 5 Kansas will play Eastern Illinois Tuesday night at seven p.m. on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game wardens search for the poacher behind a headless deer found in Clay Co. on Nov. 25, 2023.
Headless buck found over Thanksgiving weekend spurs hunt for poacher
FILE
Details released into Ardent ransomware attack that may have effect on Topeka patients
As the water level at Perry Lake continues to fall to critical levels, water usage within the...
As Perry Lake levels become critical, Valley Falls water usage now restricted
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Darionce Charles-Lott
Kansas inmate serving sentence for 2011 incident pronounced deceased

Latest News

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard passes during the first half of an NCAA college football...
K-State QB Will Howard enters transfer portal
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) attempts a free throw during an NCAA college basketball...
KU’s Kevin McCullar Jr. named Big 12 Player of the Week
Emporia State's Alijah Comithier
ESU’s Alijah Comithier named MIAA Player of the Week
FILE: Chiefs fans can pre-order playoff tickets for the AFC Wild Card weekend.
Tickets for potential playoff game at Arrowhead go on sale this week