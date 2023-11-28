Kansas Judicial Branch shares plan to restore district court information systems

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Judicial Branch announced a plan to restore district court information systems.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials said they tentatively plan to restore most information systems used by district courts in 104 Kansas counties by year-end, including systems used to process cases and receive electronically filed documents.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials indicated the Kansas Supreme Court announced last week that the judiciary’s information systems were temporarily incapacitated by a cyberattack.

The recovery plan announced on Tuesday, Nov. 28 follows best practices for restoring and managing information systems following this type of security incident.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials said the timeline, which projects work to be accomplished over the next several weeks, is also subject to change.

“To help us prepare our recovery timeline, we sought input from cybersecurity incident recovery experts,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “While we believe our estimate is realistic, we must be prepared for fluctuations as we move forward with our plan.”

Kansas Judicial Branch said early effort launched service centers.

In early November, the Office of Judicial Administration opened two service centers in the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka. One is a public access service center people visit in person by appointment to search district court case information. The other fills district court information needs until the Kansas eCourt case management system is restored in district court.

Kansas Judicial Branch shared information about the Kansas eCourt case management system.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials said the Kansas eCourt case management system is used by district courts in 104 counties. It centralizes case data and provides a register of actions in each case. It will be reintroduced to district courts in phases. It is expected to be in use by courts in all but Johnson County by the end of the year.

Johnson County District Court currently processes cases on a standalone case management system. Johnson County District Court will join other district courts on the Kansas eCourt case management system in 2024.

Kansas Judicial Branch shared information about the Kansas Courts eFiling system.

The Kansas Courts eFiling system is used by attorneys and justice partners to file documents electronically in district court cases. It will be brought back online after the Kansas eCourt case management system is restored in district courts.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials said while the eFiling system is offline, parties need to deliver paper filings to the courthouse in person, by fax, by mail or by courier. When payment is required with a filing it must be by cash, check, or money order submitted with the filing.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials indicated two administrative orders from the Supreme Court address filings and email service while the eFiling system is offline:

Administrative Order 2023-CC-074 outlines filing requirements while the eFiling system is offline.

Administrative Order 2023-RL-077 adopts a temporary rule that gives the parameters for attorneys and self-represented litigants to meet service requirements by email.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials shared the Kansas District Court Public Access Portal.

The Kansas Judicial Branch officials said the access portal provides access to public district court case information online. It’s also used to pay fines, fees, and other costs online. It will be brought back online after the Kansas eCourt case management system and Kansas Courts eFiling system are restored in district courts.

According to Kansas Judicial Branch, currently, district courts are unable to process electronic payments. All payments must be made by cash, check or money order. Click HERE for more information.

Kansas Judicial Branch shared information about other eCourt components.

According to Kansas Judicial Branch, there are other systems used to submit filings to courts electronically, although they are not part of the Kansas Courts eFiling system. These services will be restored as soon as practicable.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials indicated the Kansas Protection Order Portal accepts electronically filed requests for orders of protection from abuse, stalking and human trafficking.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials said The Kansas online marriage license application allows couples to apply for a marriage license online.

The Kansas Judicial Branch officials shared information about appellate information systems.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials said the eFiling and case management systems used by the Kansas Supreme Court and the Kansas Court of Appeals will be brought back online after district court systems. The Office of Judicial Administration will share a timeline as work advances.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials noted updates on the cyberattack and efforts to restore court information systems are online HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.