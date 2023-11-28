K-State product Ekow Boye-Doe elevated to Chiefs’ 53-man roster

Kansas State defensive back Ekow Boye-Doe runs a sprint during the NCAA college football...
Kansas State defensive back Ekow Boye-Doe runs a sprint during the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day in Manhattan, Kan., Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Former Kansas State cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe has been elevated to the Kansas City Chiefs’ 53-man roster ahead of their matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

The former Wildcat has been with Kansas City’s practice squad since the start of the 2023 season, but was brought up on Tuesday following the placement of Mecole Hardman on the injured reserve.

Born in Ghana and raised in Lawrence, Boye-Doe had a solid performance for Kansas City in training camp and the 2023 preseason games.

With K-State in 2022, Boye-Doe totaled 26 tackles and 5 pass breakups, earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention accolades.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game wardens search for the poacher behind a headless deer found in Clay Co. on Nov. 25, 2023.
Headless buck found over Thanksgiving weekend spurs hunt for poacher
FILE
Details released into Ardent ransomware attack that may have effect on Topeka patients
As the water level at Perry Lake continues to fall to critical levels, water usage within the...
As Perry Lake levels become critical, Valley Falls water usage now restricted
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Darionce Charles-Lott
Kansas inmate serving sentence for 2011 incident pronounced deceased

Latest News

Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe during warm-ups before the first half of an NCAA...
Cooper Beebe named finalist for Outland Trophy
Kansas, K-State volleyball
Jayhawks, Wildcats honored in Big 12 volleyball awards
Mackenzie Dimarco
Mackenzie Dimarco named Central Region Player of the Year
Marquette guard Kam Jones (1) fouls Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) during the second...
Kevin McCullar Jr. named National Player of the Week
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard passes during the first half of an NCAA college football...
K-State QB Will Howard enters transfer portal