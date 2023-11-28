K-State product Ekow Boye-Doe elevated to Chiefs’ 53-man roster

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Former Kansas State cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe has been elevated to the Kansas City Chiefs’ 53-man roster ahead of their matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

The former Wildcat has been with Kansas City’s practice squad since the start of the 2023 season, but was brought up on Tuesday following the placement of Mecole Hardman on the injured reserve.

Born in Ghana and raised in Lawrence, Boye-Doe had a solid performance for Kansas City in training camp and the 2023 preseason games.

With K-State in 2022, Boye-Doe totaled 26 tackles and 5 pass breakups, earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention accolades.

