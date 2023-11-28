Jayhawks, Wildcats honored in Big 12 volleyball awards

Kansas, K-State volleyball
Kansas, K-State volleyball(WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Quite a few Jayhawks and Wildcats have been recognized by the Big 12 for their stellar performances on the volleyball court this season.

Three players from No. 15 Kansas made the First Team, Reagan Cooper, Ayah Elnady, and Camryn Turner. Cooper was a unanimous selection.

Turner, a Seaman product, was named the Big 12 Setter of the Year.

Head coach Ray Bechard was also named the Big 12 Coach of the Year for the fifth time in his career.

London Davis was named to the Second Team, and Raegan Burns was selected to the All-Rookie Team.

For K-State, Aliyah Carter was a unanimous First Team selection. Sydney Bolding and Mackenzie Morris were selected to the Second Team, and Aniya Clinton was named to the All-Rookie Team.

