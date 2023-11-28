Holiday bazaar, lunch returns to Topeka’s St. John’s Lutheran

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Unique creations and sweet treats come together in one spot this Friday at St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Nancy Taylor and Ruth Scott visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of their holiday bazaar.

The ladies said visitors will find crafts, gift items, baked goods, a Sweet Shop and The Cookie Walk. She said they’ll also serve up a lunch for the first time since the pandemic. A chicken casserole will be on the menu for $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

Money raised through the holiday bazaar will support the church’s missions. This year, they’ve chosen to support the Topeka Rescue Mission and Sleep in Heavenly Peace (an organization which makes and supplies beds for children in need), in addition to their seminaries and some other causes.

The Holiday Bazaar and Luncheon will be held Friday, Dec. 1. Booths are open from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with lunch served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. John’s Lutheran Church is located at SW 9th & Fillmore.

