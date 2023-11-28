Emergency crews respond to car-motorcycle crash Tuesday in south Topeka

Emergency crews were responding to a car-motorcycle crash early Tuesday in the 4200 block of...
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a car-motorcycle crash early Tuesday in south Topeka.

The collision was reported around 7:05 a.m. in the 4200 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

Initial reports indicated one person had suffered possible serious injuries.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game wardens search for the poacher behind a headless deer found in Clay Co. on Nov. 25, 2023.
Headless buck found over Thanksgiving weekend spurs hunt for poacher
FILE
Details released into Ardent ransomware attack that may have effect on Topeka patients
As the water level at Perry Lake continues to fall to critical levels, water usage within the...
As Perry Lake levels become critical, Valley Falls water usage now restricted
Darionce Charles-Lott
Kansas inmate serving sentence for 2011 incident pronounced deceased
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard passes during the first half of an NCAA college football...
K-State QB Will Howard enters transfer portal

Latest News

Crews responded to a structure fire early Tuesday in the 2000 block of N.W. Logan Street in...
Crews respond to structure fire early Tuesday in North Topeka
Slightly warmer, still cool
A victim suffering from a gunshot wound showed up at a local Hospital on Nov. 27 shortly after...
Victim suffering from gunshot wound shows up at local hospital
Topeka Police confirm they have located a Gunshot victim in the 1500 BLK of SW Topeka Blvd....
Police find victim suffering from gunshot wound early Tuesday in central Topeka