Emergency crews respond to car-motorcycle crash Tuesday in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a car-motorcycle crash early Tuesday in south Topeka.

The collision was reported around 7:05 a.m. in the 4200 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

Initial reports indicated one person had suffered possible serious injuries.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

