Crews respond to structure fire early Tuesday in North Topeka

Crews responded to a structure fire early Tuesday in the 2000 block of N.W. Logan Street in...
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a structure fire early Tuesday in North Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of N.W. Logan.

The location was about a block southeast of N.W. Lyman Road and Topeka Boulevard.

Firefighters remained on the scene for about an hour.

Additional details, including the extent of damage resulting from the fire, weren’t immediately available.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game wardens search for the poacher behind a headless deer found in Clay Co. on Nov. 25, 2023.
Headless buck found over Thanksgiving weekend spurs hunt for poacher
As the water level at Perry Lake continues to fall to critical levels, water usage within the...
As Perry Lake levels become critical, Valley Falls water usage now restricted
FILE
Details released into Ardent ransomware attack that may have effect on Topeka patients
Darionce Charles-Lott
Kansas inmate serving sentence for 2011 incident pronounced deceased
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard passes during the first half of an NCAA college football...
K-State QB Will Howard enters transfer portal

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
13 News This Morning At 5AM
Slightly warmer, still cool
A victim suffering from a gunshot wound showed up at a local Hospital on Nov. 27 shortly after...
Victim suffering from gunshot wound shows up at local hospital
Topeka Police confirm they have located a Gunshot victim in the 1500 BLK of SW Topeka Blvd....
Police find victim suffering from gunshot wound early Tuesday in central Topeka