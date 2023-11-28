Crews respond to structure fire early Tuesday in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a structure fire early Tuesday in North Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of N.W. Logan.

The location was about a block southeast of N.W. Lyman Road and Topeka Boulevard.

Firefighters remained on the scene for about an hour.

Additional details, including the extent of damage resulting from the fire, weren’t immediately available.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.