Cooper Beebe named finalist for Outland Trophy

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the best offensive lineman in the country resides in Manhattan, Kansas and this award adds to it.

Beebe was named one of three finalists for the 2023 Outland Trophy. According to Kansas State Athletics, Beebe is the first ever Wildcat finalist for the Outland Trophy – presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman – and the first finalist for one of the 20 on-field National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) honors since then-quarterback and current offensive coordinator Collin Klein was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Davey O’Brien Award in 2012.

In addition to being a finalist for the Outland Trophy, Beebe is also one of 16 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, often referred to as the “Academic Heisman.” He was also a semifinalist for the Lombardi Award.

Beebe helped the Wildcats rank 12th nationally and sixth in school history by scoring 37.7 points per game, while their 446.1 total yards per game ranks 23rd in the nation and second in school history. A veteran offensive line unit led by Beebe also helped K-State rank 14th nationally with 199.7 rushing yards per game, while its 4.86 rushing yards per carry ranks seventh in school history.

A career 47-game starter to rank fifth among Wildcat offensive linemen since 1990, Beebe has allowed just one sack among his 1,224 pass blocking snaps since the beginning of his sophomore season in 2021.

The recipient of the 2023 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN on Friday, December 8 at 6 p.m. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Nebraska, on January 10, 2024.

