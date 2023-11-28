City of Topeka aims to extend contract of Topeka’s Interim City Manager

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is planning to extend the contract of Topeka’s Interim City Manager Richard U. Nienstedt.

The City of Topeka officials announced they will discuss the approval to extend Nienstedt’s contract at the Dec. 5 Topeka City Council Meeting. This extension will allow the city time to search for a long-term City Manager.

“The Governing Body is ready to move towards finding a long-term City Manager. Richard is doing a wonderful job serving as Interim City Manager, and we’re thrilled that he will stay on while we search for our long-term City Manager,” said Topeka Mayor Michael Padilla. “The Governing Body believes it’s in the best interest of our citizens to get this process underway as soon as possible and move towards the permanency and stability our residents and employees deserve from the City Manager’s Office.”

The City of Topeka officials said in June 2023, Nienstedt was appointed as Topeka’s Acting City Manager before being named Interim City Manager in July. Nienstedt expects to stay for up to six more months or until a long-term City Manager is named.

“Serving Topeka has been an honor and I’m pleased to be able to extend my time as Interim City Manager,” said Nienstedt. “I look forward to continuing to support the great work of our employees and work with our Governing Body on important policy decisions to positively impact our residents.”

Additionally, the City of Topeka officials indicated they will also negotiate amendments to its contract with Strategic Government Resources (SGR), who was initially contracted in September to search for a long-term Interim City Manager. The city now plans to have SGR conduct the search for a long-term City Manager.

The City of Topeka officials noted in the coming weeks, the City expects to provide an update about the search process for a long-term City Manager.

City Manager
Nienstedt named Interim City Manager following Wade’s untimely departure

