Cair Paravel Cheer Squad completes three-peat & receives praise from students, staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This time, the students were cheering for the cheerleaders after the squad won another state championship title.

The Cair Paravel Latin School cheer team won its third straight championship title on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the KSHSAA (Kansas State High School Activities Association) Game Day Spirit Showcase competition. Courtney Bond, the squad’s head coach, says Cair Paravel is one of the only cheer squads in the state to make such an achievement.

Once all the students returned from their Thanksgiving break, the students and staff held a “hall parade” for the team on Monday, Nov. 27, recognizing them for their hard work.

“This, definitely, is a testament to ‘reaping what you sow,’ and seeing your hard work pay off,” said Bond. “The fact that they did put in hours and hours of work all summer long, and all season when we are cheering for football at the same time, and then to walk away with this. It is just so fun and amazing.”

Bond said they were against about 12 other schools to win the title in the 2A division.

