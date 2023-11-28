Big additions planned for 28th annual Miracle on Kansas Ave.

The parade and other festivities to usher in the holiday season in downtown Topeka happens 6 p.m. Saturday Dec. 2.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Organizers are planning a giant celebration for the 28th annual Miracle on Kansas Ave. celebration.

Greater Topeka Partnership events organizer John Koop, Downtown Topeka Inc. president Ashley Gilfillan and Giant Communications general manager Austin Taylor visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the plans. Giant is this year’s presenting sponsor for MOKA.

Koop said the parade itself is expected to have more participants who’ve created larger floats this year. They’ve also added post-parade events at Evergy Plaza, where people are invited to see Santa and his reindeer, and enjoy music from local band Chance Encounter.

13′s Melissa Brunner and David Oliver will emcee from 9th and S. Kansas, where Topeka native and Broadway performer Jeff Kready will perform a couple songs while the parade makes its way to the intersection. Groups also will pause at the intersection for brief performances and guests will stop in for interviews.

The Miracle on Kansas Ave. parade begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. The route starts at 5th and S. Kansas Ave., moving south to 10th St., where it will turn west to Jackson and go back north to 4th street.

Staging for parade participants begins at 3 p.m. at 1st and S. Kansas Ave. People are encouraged to preregister at this link. Registration also is accepted on-site. A $10 donation is encouraged.

Downtown Topeka, Inc. announced Tuesday that Lt. Gov. David Toland will serve as the parade’s grand marshal. They also selected Glenda Washington as honorary grand marshal and Jaden Patterson as junior marshal.

WIBW-TV will again provide a live stream of the parade for those unable to attend in person. You can find it at www.wibw.com and on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

