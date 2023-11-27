WWII Vet and Kansas Native Celebrates 100th Birthday

FLUSH, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas native celebrated a big milestone Sunday, Nov. 26th.

Flush, Kansas Native Julian Siebert celebrated his 100 birthday with Thanksgiving lunch followed by a “drive-by” at St. Joseph Church organized by the American Legion.

Siebert was drafted and served in WWII.

He was captured on Christmas morning of 1944 in Luxembourg and liberated in May of 1945.

When he got home, he went back to the family farm where he raised cattle and worked as a mail carrier.

Siebert and his wife Barbara still live in the house he was born in 100 years ago.

In 2011, Siebert’s story was published in a book called “From Farm to Field”.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.