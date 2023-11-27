Weather may continue to postpone planned road closure near Lake Sherwood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Weather may continue to postpone a planned road closure near Lake Sherwood as snow currently blankets the construction zone with rain possibly on the way.

The Shawnee Co. Public Works Department announced on Monday, Nov. 27, that due to snow covering the planned construction zone at SW Indian Hills Rd. and SW Blue Inn Pl., the closure has been postponed until Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Crews noted that the closure was expected to begin on Monday as Emcon was set to begin sewer construction. Open excavation was expected to take place.

If rain is still forecast for Thursday, Public Works officials said the project delay would be extended.

Officials noted that when work begins, SW Indian Hills Rd. will be closed north of SW Blue Inn Pl. and south of SW Oxfordshire. No detour will be provided, however, SW Oxfordshire will retain access from the north.

The County still expects the work to be completed by Dec. 11.

