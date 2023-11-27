Two cats killed in Manhattan mobile home fire

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two cats are dead following a fire at a mobile home in Manhattan, KS, Sunday afternoon.

The Manhattan Fire Department says on Sunday, Nov. 26th, at 4:43 p.m., they were dispatched to 422 Redwood Pl. for a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found a mobile home with smoke showing.

Crews found a mobile home on fire with smoke coming from it. A total of 16 firefighters responded and were able to contain the fire within 10 minutes.

Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire, but two cats were removed by firefighters and unfortunately died as a result of their injuries.

Officials say the structure was a 1977 single-wide mobile home. The loss is estimated at $10,000 to contents and $10,000 to the structure. The cause of the fire is under investigation and officials say the home is not occupiable.

