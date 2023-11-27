Topekans warned of police presence during traning at Gage Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans have been warned to not be alarmed if emergency officials are seen in or around Gage Park as a training event is planned.

The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook on Monday morning, Nov. 27, to warn residents of an increased presence around Gage Park and at the Topeka Zoo.

TPD noted that the Topeka Fire Department, Shawnee Co. Department of Emergency Management, Shawnee County Parks + Recreation Police and the Topeka Zoo will host a training event in the area until 3 p.m. The event will take place in the park near the Zoo.

While city officials indicated that the Zoo would not be open during the training event, Gage Park and Zoo Lights will open on Monday during their normal hours of operation.

Residents have been warned to be aware of an increased security presence and to not be alarmed if officials are seen or loud noises are heard.

