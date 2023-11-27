Tips, tricks offered to ensure Kansans make the most of Giving Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Kansans prepare for Giving Tuesday, the Better Business Bureau has offered tips and tricks to ensure their money goes to the right place.

While it may be difficult to believe that Giving Tuesday, which started in 2012 and is held every Tuesday after Thanksgiving, the Better Business Bureau says it has already helped raise more than $1 billion for charitable giving around the globe. The day is now promoted by organizations devoted to the cause.

To help donors in the spirit of generosity, which will be held on Nov. 28 in 2023, the BBB said its Wise Giving Alliance has offered the following advice:

Check Give.org before contributions are made. There will be many options and chances to donate on Giving Tuesday, however, the best suggestion is to find out more about a charity before a contribution is made. Charities can show they are trustworthy through an agreement to an in-depth evaluation in relation to the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability. To get free access to charity reports, or find out if an organization is BBB accredited, click HERE

Be cautious about name confusion. When charities seek support for the same cause, the names can sometimes appear similar. Before a donation is made, be sure to have the exact name of the charity to avoid a case of mistaken identity.

Understand registration requirements. In the U.S., about 40 states require charities to register with a government agency, usually a division of the Attorney General’s office or Secretary of State’s office. Keep in mind that registration with a government agency does not mean the government approves, recommends or endorses that charity.

Consider tax-exempt status. There are more than 1 million organizations that have applied for and received charitable tax-exempt status under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. In part, this means these groups are eligible to receive gifts that are deductible as charitable donations and will file an annual financial form with the IRS. It does not mean the IRS approves, recommends or endorses the charity. For IRS information on charities, click HERE

Watch out for overly emotional appeals. If an appeal brings a tear to the eye, ensure it is also clear about what the charity intends to do to address the issue. Visit the charity’s website for details about their program services.



For more information or to report an online scam, click HERE.

