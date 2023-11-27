Tickets for potential playoff game at Arrowhead go on sale this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs control their own destiny for the AFC’s No. 1 seed and a bye during the AFC Wild Card weekend, but tickets are set to go on sale in case the Chiefs end up playing a game that week.

The Chiefs said Monday that tickets for a potential AFC Wild Card home game -- which would happen if Kansas City wins the AFC West but winds up either the 2, 3 or 4 seed -- will go on sale Wednesday at 11 a.m.

All tickets will be sold online at www.chiefs.com/tickets/.

Jackson County taxpayers will have a presale option to purchase single-game postseason tickets from 8-9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Jackson County taxpayer presale is online only and purchasers must use a credit card that has a billing zip code in Jackson County.

Season ticket holders will still be provided an opportunity to opt-in to their playoff tickets on a pay-as-the-Chiefs-play basis. The Chiefs said season ticket members will also have an exclusive opportunity to purchase additional single-game tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Tickets for a potential AFC Wild Card game go toward a game that could be played Saturday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 15.

With head-to-head wins over the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins and AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars, and a better record against the AFC than AFC North-leading Baltimore, the Chiefs control their destiny for a No. 1 seed and home-field advantage through the AFC Playoffs for back-to-back seasons.

In the six seasons with Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback, the Chiefs have never played a road playoff game.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.