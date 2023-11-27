Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie will be available to rent Dec. 13, including more songs

Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires,...
Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.(Natacha Pisarenko | AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Concert Film will be available to watch at home very soon.

On Monday morning, Swift announced on social media that the movie will be available to rent on demand starting Dec. 13, which happens to be her 34th birthday.

“Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!” Swift wrote on Instagram.

Fans will be treated to an extended version of the theatrical release, which had cut a handful of songs from the setlist from the concert in Los Angeles.

Swift’s songs “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer” and “Long Live” were cut from the theatrical version of the film but will be included in the extended release available to rent, she said.

However, “Cardigan,” the biggest single from her album “Folklore,” will still be notably absent from the extended version of the film.

Fans on social media are speculating that “Cardigan” could be included in the final release of the film when it becomes available to buy or stream.

There is no word on when that will be.

