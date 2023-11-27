Stormont Vail Health increases staff to support additional patients

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health increased staffing levels to handle higher patient volumes following a cybersecurity incident reported at the University of Kansas Health System-St. Francis on November 23.

Ardent Health Services, the Nashville company that operates the KU-St. Francis campus in Topeka released information today that the incident has been determined to be a ransomware attack and that they are working to restore information technology operations and capabilities as quickly as possible.

“This is every healthcare CEO’s nightmare,” said Dr. Rob Kenagy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stormont Vail Health. “We are working closely with our colleagues at KU-St. Francis to ensure that patients in our community are receiving timely and appropriate care. I want to commend our Stormont Vail team for their quick response in bringing in more staff to take care of the additional patients and for thinking creatively in how we can flex our services to address this situation. I also want to commend the St. Francis team on their collaboration in working with us to ensure patients needing care get their care.”

Dr. Kenagy also noted that other organizations in the community stepped up over the holiday weekend.

“It has been all hands on deck to ensure we have support staff, nurses, and providers in urgent care, Emergency Department, and in the hospital,” said Dr. Kenagy. “Our primary and specialty care providers are also pitching in to keep patient services in focus and help to navigate patients to the care they need.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.