Significant quantity of illegal drugs leads to 19-year-old’s arrest in Concordia

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A significant amount of illegal narcotics found during a Concordia traffic stop led to the arrest of a 19-year-old from Haddam.

The Concordia Police Department says that just before 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 20, law enforcement officials stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of E. 10th St. for a traffic violation.

During the stop, it was found that Kaleb A. Grace, 19, of Haddam, was allegedly in possession of illegal narcotics. Grace was arrested and booked into the Cloud Co. Jail on:

  • Distribution of a stimulant
  • Distribution of marijuana
  • Possession of opiates
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

As of Monday, Nov. 27, Grace no longer remains behind bars as his bond has been posted.

