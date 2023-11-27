Shawnee Co. set to receive part of $1.47 million headed to Kansas for road safety

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. is set to receive a slice of $1.47 million headed to Kansas to improve road safety and prevent deaths and serious injuries.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday, Nov. 27, that Shawnee Co. has been awarded $168,000 in federal funds through the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program. The money will be used to help improve safety and prevent deaths and serious injuries on local roads.

Gov. Kelly noted that Shawnee Co. is among seven Kansas communities to receive a combined total of $1.47 million through the program.

“The awarded Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Planning Grant is another step towards enabling Shawnee County to apply for Implementation Grants through the SS4A program,” said Curt Niehaus, Shawnee County Public Works Director. “These Implementation Grants will allow Shawnee County to address specific transportation-related safety issues.”

Kelly indicated that state funds provided by a Kansas SS4A Match Pilot Program will put up 10% of the county’s local match as required of grant recipients.

“No one can better pinpoint a community’s safety needs than the people who live and work there,” the Governor said. “I commend these local governments for leveraging federal and state funding to create safety plans for their city streets and county roads.”

Kelly also said the program is administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation and is a $5 billion competitive grant program funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. These projects stress responsible driving, safer roadway designs, appropriate speed limit settings and improved post-crash care.

Nationwide, the Governor said $82 million was dispersed through the program during fall 2023. Funds were sent to 235 regional, local and Tribal communities.

“Local commitment and regional collaboration were instrumental in bringing Safe Streets and Roads for All funds to Kansas,” said KDOT Secretary Calvin Reed. “KDOT’s help with local matching funds is indicative of the importance the agency places of safety and our long-term goal of reaching zero roadway fatalities.”

Kelly noted that the program is designed so that the federal government covers 80% of planning and demonstration grant costs while the local government covers the other 20%. The Kansas Department of Transportation agreed to cover some or all of the local matches to encourage participation.

To have the full 20% covered by KDOT, the Governor said agencies were required to represent a rural area. Other communities to receive the grant include:

Grant Awardee Award Amount %Match from KDOT Chautauqua County $360,000 20% City of El Dorado $160,000 15% City of Eureka $140,000 15% City of Hutchinson $160,000 10% City of Newton $320,000 15% City of Russell $160,000 15% Shawnee County $168,000 10% Kansas Total $1,468,000

The U.S. Department of Transportation expects to announce additional awards in December.

