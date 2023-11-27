Ribbon cut on Topeka Build-A-Bear

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Build-A-Bear workshop is now open in Topeka.

The ribbon was cut Monday for the workshop, found inside of Bonkers. Build-A-Bear says they’re happy to bring their service closer than its Kansas City location, and they’re ready to welcome kids looking to build their new best friends.

“We’ve got a whole bunch of bears to choose this holiday season, and it’s just something we’re really excited to share, just to implement something new, something more exciting, and something people don’t have to go outside of their community to have an exciting time,” Bonkers General Manager Lisa Munoz said.

Bonkers is located at 5515 SW 21st St.

