Ribbon cut on Topeka Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear says they’re happy to bring their service closer than its Kansas City location,...
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Build-A-Bear workshop is now open in Topeka.

The ribbon was cut Monday for the workshop, found inside of Bonkers. Build-A-Bear says they’re happy to bring their service closer than its Kansas City location, and they’re ready to welcome kids looking to build their new best friends.

“We’ve got a whole bunch of bears to choose this holiday season, and it’s just something we’re really excited to share, just to implement something new, something more exciting, and something people don’t have to go outside of their community to have an exciting time,” Bonkers General Manager Lisa Munoz said.

Bonkers is located at 5515 SW 21st St.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darionce Charles-Lott
Kansas inmate serving sentence for 2011 incident pronounced deceased
FILE
Two taken to KC hospital with serious injuries after rear-end collision along I-70
Stephen Glass
Silver Alert canceled after Lawrence man found safe following snowstorm
FILE
Topeka man injured after crash on snow-impacted I-70 in Leavenworth Co.
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023

Latest News

ALEJANDRO LARA-CEJA
Emporia man arrested for multiple warrants following pursuit
Robert Maxwell and Rita Adams share details of the pancake feed and silent auction to benefit...
Fuel up for Saturday activities with Kiwanis pancake breakfast
Robert Maxwell and Rita Adams share details of the pancake feed and silent auction to benefit...
Fuel up for Saturday activities with Kiwanis pancake breakfast
Associate Pastor Pat Yancey talks about the return of Noon Noels to First Presbyterian Church...
Noon Noels fills downtown lunch hours with songs of the season
Associate Pastor Pat Yancey talks about the return of Noon Noels to First Presbyterian Church...
Noon Noels fills downtown lunch hours with songs of the season