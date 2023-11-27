Recent report finds Topekans have smallest holiday budget in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Topekans have the smallest holiday budget in Kansas but still spend more than most others around the nation.

With the holiday shopping season upon us and nearly 1 in 4 Americans still working to pay off holiday debt from 2022, personal finance website WalletHub.com says it has released its 2023 Holiday Budgets by City report. A free tool to calculate personalized holiday budgets is also available for members until Dec. 25.

To help shoppers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub said it used several key metrics, like income, age, and saving-to-expense ratios to find the maximum spending amounts for consumers in more than 550 U.S. cities.

The report found that shoppers in Shawnee had the 42nd largest holiday budget in the nation with an average of $2,391 set aside in 2023. Meanwhile, those in Overland Park were not far behind with the 47th largest holiday budget at an average of $2,291. Those in Olathe had the 57th largest holiday budget with an average of $2,131 put away.

Shoppers in Lawrence had the 229th largest holiday budget with an average of $1,247 earmarked and those in Wichita had the 242nd largest budget with $1,215 set aside.

Over in Kansas City, shoppers had the 252nd largest budget with an average of 1,199 put away. Those in Topeka were found to have the smallest holiday budgets in the state with an average of $1,049 spent.

The cities with the largest holiday budget in the nation were found to be:

Palo Alto, Cali. - $3,596 Bellevue, Wash. - $3,576 Frisco, Texas - $3,546 Ellicott City, Md. - $3,497 Flower Mound, Texas - $3,485

The cities with the smallest holiday budgets were found to be:

Lauderhill, Fla. - $495 Newark, N.J. - $508 Jackson, Miss. - $537 Canton, Ohio - $551 Gulfport, Miss. - $564

