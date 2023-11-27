As Perry Lake levels become critical, Valley Falls water usage now restricted

VALLEY FALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - As the water level at Perry Lake continues to fall to critical levels, water usage within the City of Valley Falls has now been restricted.

City officials in Valley Falls announced on Monday morning, Nov. 27, that they have entered Stage 2 of the Emergency Water Plan. Stage 1 was launched on Oct. 19 as the elevation of Perry Lake reached 890.27 feet. Since then, the lake’s elevation has continued to drop.

As of 8 a.m. on Monday, Valley Falls said the elevation of Perry Lake was marked at 888.9 feet which initiated Stage 2. The goal of this stage is to reduce the peak demands by 20% and reduce overall weekly consumption by 10%. This stage is triggered by at least one of the following:

City water storage has dropped below 70% capacity The demand for a single day is more than 300,000 gallons Perry Lake water levels fall to an elevation of 889 feet

The following restrictions will now be imposed:

Bulk water service is discontinued until further notice

Excess water use charges for water usage over the amount used in winter will be imposed

A lawn water system will be imposed on City residents Those with odd-numbered addresses will water on odd days Those with even-numbered addresses will water on even days

Outdoor water use, including law water and car washing, will be restricted between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Refilling of swimming pools will be allowed one day a week after sunset

Lastly, the city said the public will be required to curtail outdoor water use and make efficient use of indoor water. This can be done through:

Washing full loads of laundry

Taking showers instead of full baths as well as cutting down time in the shower

Shutting faucets off while washing dishes, brushing teeth, etc.

Not allowing toilets to run

Limiting outdoor water activities like washing cars, watering lawns and more

City officials said they have implemented various management actions. Water leaks will be repaired within 24 hours of detection. Meanwhile, water supplies will also be monitored daily.

The City also indicated that it will curtail its own water usage. Sandbags will be placed across the rock weir in the Delaware River to hold water back and prevent the cavitation of the river pumps.

If water levels continue to drop, Valley Falls said Stage 3 would be triggered by at least one of the following:

City water storage has fallen below 50% capacity Treatment plant operations are at 80% capacity for more than three consecutive days Demand for a single day is in excess of 325,000 gallons The water level at Perry Lake falls to an elevation of 888 feet

The city noted that Perry Lake’s elevation is a key indicator of drought conditions. Conditions have a direct impact on the Delaware River which is the main water supply for Valley Falls residents.

City officials said they will continue to notify the public of any changes.

