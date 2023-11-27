Noon Noels fills downtown lunch hours with songs of the season

First Presbyterian Church will again host Noon Noels for three Wednesdays leading to Christmas. The programs feature a local students musical group and lunch.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sounds of the season return to downtown Topeka this week. First Presbyterian Church will again host Noon Noels.

Associate Pastor Pat Yancey visited Eye on NE Kansas to invite everyone to what’s become a holiday tradition. For three Wednesdays leading to Christmas, the community may spend their lunch hour enjoying a meal and a musical program featuring a local student group, sing-alongs, and a brief devotional message.

The program runs from Noon to 12:30 p.m., with lunch served either before (starting at 11:30 a.m.) or after. This year’s Noon Noel schedule includes:

Nov. 29

Choir: Deo Gloria,Cornerstone Family Schools, Dorothy Iliff, director

Menu: Lasagna, salad, breadsticks, and dessert

December 6

Choir: This Generation, Washburn Rural High School, Ben Holcombe, director

Menu: Loaded baked potato bar and cinnamon rolls

December 13

Choir: Choraliers, Shawnee Heights High School, NicolasCarr, director

Menu: Soup, cornbread, cinnamon rolls

The program is free to attend. They suggest a $5 donation for lunch.

Noon Noels will also be livestreamed on the church Facebook page and the church website at www.fpctopeka.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

