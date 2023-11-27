New fund banks on generosity to share Flint Hills Discovery Center with families in need

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new fund at the Flint Hills Discovery Center is set to ensure families in need have the chance to experience all the museum has to offer thanks to the generosity of others.

The Flint Hills Discovery Center announced that it has launched a new initiative to provide a special gift for families in the Little Apple. With the public’s help, a family membership to the Discovery Center will be given to an underserved family in the community.

Through a unique partnership with the USD 383 FIT Closet & Clothing Exchange, each donation will be matched with a family who will benefit from a donor’s generosity. With the donation of a family membership, the gift will serve as an investment in the recipient’s life, in the community and in the future of the Flint Hills to ensure more students have access to the information and educational opportunities the Discovery Center provides.

The Discovery Center noted that each family membership allows for the same benefits as other FHDC memberships, including:

One year of unlimited access to more than 10,000 square feet of exhibits and the multimedia Horizon Ranch Flint Hills Immersive Experience Theater

Invitations to members-only events, such as exclusive exhibition previews

Early access to select programs and events

Program and event discounts

10% discount on Gift Store merchandise

Monthly E-newsletter subscription

Free or reduced admission access to more than 350 participating science centers and museums around the world courtesy of the Association of Science and Technology Centers’ Travel Passport program

FHDC said donations can be made at three levels - Family Level for $80, Donor Level for $40 and Supporter Level for $20.

“While we would love for everyone to become Discovery Center members, we understand that the cost to purchase a family membership can be a barrier for some” said Stephen Bridenstine, FHDC Assistant Director. “That’s why we are thrilled to be partnering with the USD 338 FIT Closet this holiday season to give our supporters the opportunity to share their love of the Discovery Center with another family in the community.”

To donate to the Flint Hills Fund, click HERE.

