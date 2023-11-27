Monday forecast: Staying chilly for much of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As you head back to work or school be cautious on the roads. Any snowmelt that occurred yesterday has refrozen overnight leading to slick spots especially on side streets and parking lots. Temperatures will remain below average for this time of year for most of this week.

Taking Action:

Give yourself extra time the next couple mornings due to slick roads. Refreezing of any snowmelt will continue to be a factor but also the added fact freezing fog will be a possibility especially Tuesday and Wednesday morning which will also lead to slick spots especially on bridges and overpasses.

As of now the main precipitation type will be rain with any precipitation this week but will continue to monitor the trends especially with anything that falls Thursday night.

After our first snowfall of the season it’s a good reminder to make sure you are ready for the next one. If you are requesting your business/school to close, have your username and password to enter in closings yourself. If you have any questions at all, review this site: https://www.wibw.com/closings-help/

Snowpack will be a factor until it melts with respect to how warm it’ll get during the day. Those with little to no snowpack could be as much as 10° warmer compared to those with snow. This could determine how warm it’ll get especially Wednesday when highs could easily be in the 50s if there wasn’t any leftover snowpack. The forecast will continue to be fine-tuned on a daily basis based on how much snow is leftover.

Normal High: 50/Normal Low: 29 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s-mid 40s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Patchy freezing fog late. Lows in the mid teens to low 20s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Patchy morning fog with afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Winds S/SW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

We’ll monitor another chance for fog Wednesday morning with a few more clouds moving in even after the fog dissipates. Highs could range from the mid 40s to mid 50s depending on snow pack.

Will monitor a slight chance of rain Thursday into Thursday night with uncertainty on track of the storm system and if there’s going to be any winter precipitation that comes with it so keep checking back through the week as we’ll continue to monitor this storm system.

Most if not all of Friday and Saturday will be dry with clouds lingering before a slight chance of rain Saturday night. Temperatures do start to moderate near normal for this time of year especially Saturday through Monday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.