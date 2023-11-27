Little Apple business leaders honored for achievements in 2023

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders in Manhattan’s hospitality industry have been honored with awards for their achievements in 2023.

Visit Manhattan says that in mid-November it recognized the successes and outstanding achievements of members of the Little Apple’s hospitality industry. Members were honored in four categories:

Attraction of the Year - Sunset Zoo

Restaurant of the Year - LabCo

Retail of the Year - Manhattan Running Company

Lodging of the Year - Fairfield Inn

“All those who work in the Manhattan Hospitality Industry create an indelible mark, turning moments into memories for our visitors,” said Marcia Rozell, director of Visit Manhattan. “We wanted to recognize four of our partnering businesses who made an exceptional difference in our visitors’ experiences in 2023.”

Visit Manhattan noted that hospitality businesses were nominated in the four categories by their peers. Winners were chosen by a group from the K-State Hospitality Department and non-hospitality business leaders.

During the event, industry leaders from various hospitality businesses had the chance to honor their employee of the year. Each entity called on one of its employees to stand before those in attendance to be honored for their hard work in welcoming visitors to their specific place of business.

Visit Manhattan said it is the lead tourism agency for Riley Co. and Manhattan and is part of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce.

