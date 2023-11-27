Large amount of meth found during traffic stop leads to man’s arrest

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A large amount of methamphetamine found during a traffic stop in Council Grove led to an Emporia man’s drug arrest.

The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office and Council Grove Police Department say that just before 10:20 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 23, the Drug Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of E. Main St. in Council Grove for a traffic violation.

During the stop, law enforcement officials said K-9 Kimber was let out for a free air sniff and signaled that drugs were in the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and yielded a significant amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, the driver, John A. Salazar, 36, of Emporia, was arrested and booked into the Morris Co. Jail on:

Possession with intent to distribute meth within 1,000 feet of a school

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana

No drug tax stamp

The agencies said the case will be forwarded to the Morris Co. Attorney’s Office for consideration of formal charges.

