Large amount of meth found during traffic stop leads to man’s arrest
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A large amount of methamphetamine found during a traffic stop in Council Grove led to an Emporia man’s drug arrest.
The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office and Council Grove Police Department say that just before 10:20 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 23, the Drug Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of E. Main St. in Council Grove for a traffic violation.
During the stop, law enforcement officials said K-9 Kimber was let out for a free air sniff and signaled that drugs were in the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and yielded a significant amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
As a result, the driver, John A. Salazar, 36, of Emporia, was arrested and booked into the Morris Co. Jail on:
- Possession with intent to distribute meth within 1,000 feet of a school
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of marijuana
- No drug tax stamp
The agencies said the case will be forwarded to the Morris Co. Attorney’s Office for consideration of formal charges.
