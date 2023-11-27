KU’s Kevin McCullar Jr. named Big 12 Player of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas graduate senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week, as announced by the conference on Monday.

In three games at the 2023 Allstate Maui Invitational, McCullar averaged 20.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Two of those games were against fellow top-10 opponents.

In the Jayhawk’s 83-56 win over Chaminade on Nov. 20th, McCullar totaled 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. That marked his second straight triple-double, the one before coming against then No. 17 Kentucky when he posted 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

McCullar is just the seventh player in NCAA history and the first in program history to post back-to-back triple-doubles.

In KU’s 73-59 loss to No. 1 Marquette, McCullar notched 24 points on 64.3% shooting with eight boards. In their 69-60 win over No. 7 Tennessee, he totaled 14 points and six boards.

It’s the first Big 12 Player of the Week award for the San Antonio, TX native.

He and the Jayhawks will be back in action at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m., hosting Eastern Illinois.

