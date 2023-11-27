Kansas Supreme Court favors stepfather in Barton Co. paternity case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court recently ruled in favor of a Barton Co. child’s stepfather as his biological father battled for paternity rights.

The Kansas Supreme Court says that in the case of Appeal No. 123,833: In the Matter of the Parentage of R.R., T.T. filed an action to seek paternity rights to his biological son, R.R., who had been born to Mother during her marriage to T.R.

With the Kansas Parentage Act applied, court records indicate that the Barton Co. District Court weighed competing presumptions of paternity, considered the totality of the circumstances and held that T.R. held the higher stakes and R.R.’s best interests would be better served by naming T.R. as the child’s legal father.

A Court of Appeals panel then affirmed that decision.

On review, the Supreme Court said it upheld the district court’s ruling in favor of T.R. In a decision written by Justice Melissa Standridge, the court’s majority found the district court did not assign greater weight to the marital presumption and made its decision based on the appropriate consideration of applicable policy and logic, including best interests of the child, as required by state law.

The majority also concluded that the district court’s best interest findings were supported by substantial competent evidence.

In dissent, Justices Caleb Stegall and Evelyn Wilson disagreed with the interpretation of the Kansas Parentage Act used by the majority as it ignored the distinction between parenthood or parentage and paternity or maternity. As a result, they would reverse the district court decision and remand the matter for further proceedings under a proper understanding of the statute.

