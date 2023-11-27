Kansas duck hunter rescued from freezing conditions over Thanksgiving weekend

Game wardens rescue a duck hunter from the Marais des Cygnes Wildlife Area on Nov. 26, 2023.
Game wardens rescue a duck hunter from the Marais des Cygnes Wildlife Area on Nov. 26, 2023.(Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas duck hunter was rescued by wildlife officials in Eastern Kansas after the hunter went into hypothermic shock in freezing conditions over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Game wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks say that on Sunday evening, Nov. 26, emergency crews were called to the Marais des Cygnes Wildlife Area following a 911 call that requested a rescue.

When first responders arrived, they said they were told a duck hunter had been suffering from hypothermia and had gone into shock.

Game wardens said they were able to get to the freezing duck hunter and get them out of the cold until the ambulance was able to take them to a local hospital for further treatment.

Officials have not released the hunter’s name or any further information about the incident.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darionce Charles-Lott
Kansas inmate serving sentence for 2011 incident pronounced deceased
FILE
Two taken to KC hospital with serious injuries after rear-end collision along I-70
Stephen Glass
Silver Alert canceled after Lawrence man found safe following snowstorm
FILE
Topeka man injured after crash on snow-impacted I-70 in Leavenworth Co.
FILE
Capital City wakes to thick blanket of snow after first winter storm of the season

Latest News

Game wardens search for the poacher behind a headless deer found in Clay Co. on Nov. 25, 2023.
Headless buck found over Thanksgiving weekend spurs hunt for poacher
FILE
Recent report finds Topekans have smallest holiday budget in Kansas
Topeka fire crews were dispatched to a residential fire just before 6 a.m. Monday morning, that...
Early morning Topeka fire causes close to $12,000 in damages
FILE
As Perry Lake levels become critical, Valley Falls water usage now restricted