Kansas duck hunter rescued from freezing conditions over Thanksgiving weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas duck hunter was rescued by wildlife officials in Eastern Kansas after the hunter went into hypothermic shock in freezing conditions over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Game wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks say that on Sunday evening, Nov. 26, emergency crews were called to the Marais des Cygnes Wildlife Area following a 911 call that requested a rescue.

When first responders arrived, they said they were told a duck hunter had been suffering from hypothermia and had gone into shock.

Game wardens said they were able to get to the freezing duck hunter and get them out of the cold until the ambulance was able to take them to a local hospital for further treatment.

Officials have not released the hunter’s name or any further information about the incident.

