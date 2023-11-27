K-State QB Will Howard enters transfer portal

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State quarterback Will Howard has entered the transfer portal just two days after the end of the 2023 regular season.

The Pennsylvania native will be entering the portal as a graduate transfer, according to reports from ESPN, On3, and 247 Sports.

In four years with the Wildcats, Howard became the program’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns, and led K-State to a Big 12 Championship win in 2022 after taking the starting role about halfway through the season.

Entering 2023 as the full time starter for the first time, Howard led K-State to an 8-4 record.

Howard is joined in the portal by fellow Wildcats Jake Rubley (QB), Treshaun Ward (RB), and Shane Porter (WR).

With both Howard and Rubley out of the picture, it seems this will be true freshman QB Avery Johnson’s team going forward.

